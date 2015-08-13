Patriots Postgame Quotes

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 13, 2015 at 04:00 PM
New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler, Cornerback

(On how it felt to be on the field playing in a game again)

"It felt good. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only guy – the whole NFL is ready to get out there against other opponents, so it felt pretty good."

(On taking on more responsibility this season and how he thought tonight went)

"I think tonight went well, but me, myself, the whole unit still have a lot to prove. Just got to get back here and fix a couple of errors and continue to strive to get better."

(On what challenges he faced against the Packers tonight, especially the no-huddle offense)

"You know, nothing much really; just go out there and do your job. You should be in conditioning to handle the no-huddle; that wasn't a big deal. Just go out there every day, every week and just play ball, do your job and do everything to help your team."

(On playing well and making plays on the field)

"You got to have confidence to play defensive back. That's all that was – confidence and enjoying the game and having fun."

(On the crowd cheering for him after the game)

"It feels pretty good, but at the same time moving forward off of the Super Bowl. Trying to build off of it and establish whatever I got coming for me."

Jonas Gray, Running Back

(On the competition at running back this season)

"The first thing you have to do is not worry about last year. It's a new year, a new opportunity, and every time you get a new opportunity, you have to be able to make some plays with it."

(On Tom Brady playing tonight)

"I wasn't surprised. The coach handles all those personnel decisions, so whoever is out there, that's who I'm playing with."

(On his touchdown)

"[The offensive line] blocked well up front and [Green Bay] had a lot of guys in the box, so I was able to pass by the second level and the rest was just using my speed. It's always easy to follow [fullback James Develin]. It's funny because after every long run that I have or after every good run, I always see him first. It's nice to have a guy like that with you."

Jonathan Freeny, Linebacker

(On how much he appreciates playing majority of the game)

"It's great. Getting out there and getting an opportunity to show what I can do on defense, as well as special teams. Everything is just a great opportunity and I'm looking to take advantage of it."

(On wearing the green dot on the helmet for play-calling responsibilities)

"I'm just going to do whatever they ask me to do. If they ask me to go out there and call the defense, 'Do this, do that,' I'm just going to do it and do whatever my role is."

(On having a few forth down stops against Green Bay)

"Well, we still have a lot of work to do. We had a couple good stops, you know, couple good calls the coaches made, but we still have a lot of work to do. At the end of the day, we still came out on the bottom side of it, so we still have a lot work going forward."

Brandon Gibson, Wide Receiver

(On how his first game as a Patriot went)

"Obviously, we have a lot to work on. That's all we can really focus on right now – things to get better at."

(On what he felt comfortable with in his first game)

"I think it was just getting out there, having fun and playing football. That was the good part about it, but aside from all of that, we still got a lot to work on."

(On what it was like to be on the field with Tom Brady and catch Brady's only completion)

"It felt good. Regular slant, nothing too crazy. We got to get better at just executing from top to bottom."

(On if tonight's preseason game was what one could expect)

"Yeah, I mean, obviously we've got things to work on like I said and for us we're going to go back to it tomorrow and figure out what we can get better at."

(On the biggest difference between a camp practice to a preseason game)

"I think the tempo is sped up a little bit; everyone is trying to play fast. For us, we've just got to capitalize on our opportunities."

(On when he found out Brady was playing in the game)

"The only thing I can do is control what I can control and prepare how I prepare."

(On if he was a little extra pumped up that Brady was on the field)

"Like I said, the only thing I can prepare for is what I can prepare for. I wasn't sure and I was going into the game thinking of what my assignment was and how I could do it."

James White, Running Back

(On how it felt to get reps in a live game)

"It was a great feeling. Good to get out there with my teammates, getting a chance to go out there and compete with another team. So I just wanted to go out there and make plays and make no mental errors."

(On the importance of pass-blocking)

"It's very important. Every running back has to be able to do it. If you can't pass-protect, you're not going to be in there. So you have to take good pride in it and keep getting better at it."

(On how comfortable he is catching the ball out of the backfield)

"I'm very comfortable. I'm going to do whatever the coaches ask me to do. Whatever role I have, I'm going to go out there and do whatever I can with it."

(On how much he learned from Shane Vereen last year)

"I learned a lot. [Shane Vereen is] a guy that can do a lot of things. I learned a lot from him, [Stevan] Ridley, [Brandon] Bolden, LG [LeGarrette Blount], Jonas [Gray]. I try to take parts from each and every one of their games and add it to mine."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

