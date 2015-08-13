Patriots Postgame Quotes

Jonas Gray, Running Back

(On the competition at running back this season)

"The first thing you have to do is not worry about last year. It's a new year, a new opportunity, and every time you get a new opportunity, you have to be able to make some plays with it."

(On Tom Brady playing tonight)

"I wasn't surprised. The coach handles all those personnel decisions, so whoever is out there, that's who I'm playing with."

(On his touchdown)

"[The offensive line] blocked well up front and [Green Bay] had a lot of guys in the box, so I was able to pass by the second level and the rest was just using my speed. It's always easy to follow [fullback James Develin]. It's funny because after every long run that I have or after every good run, I always see him first. It's nice to have a guy like that with you."

Jonathan Freeny, Linebacker

(On how much he appreciates playing majority of the game)

"It's great. Getting out there and getting an opportunity to show what I can do on defense, as well as special teams. Everything is just a great opportunity and I'm looking to take advantage of it."

(On wearing the green dot on the helmet for play-calling responsibilities)

"I'm just going to do whatever they ask me to do. If they ask me to go out there and call the defense, 'Do this, do that,' I'm just going to do it and do whatever my role is."

(On having a few forth down stops against Green Bay)

"Well, we still have a lot of work to do. We had a couple good stops, you know, couple good calls the coaches made, but we still have a lot of work to do. At the end of the day, we still came out on the bottom side of it, so we still have a lot work going forward."

Brandon Gibson, Wide Receiver

(On how his first game as a Patriot went)

"Obviously, we have a lot to work on. That's all we can really focus on right now – things to get better at."

(On what he felt comfortable with in his first game)

"I think it was just getting out there, having fun and playing football. That was the good part about it, but aside from all of that, we still got a lot to work on."

(On what it was like to be on the field with Tom Brady and catch Brady's only completion)

"It felt good. Regular slant, nothing too crazy. We got to get better at just executing from top to bottom."

(On if tonight's preseason game was what one could expect)

"Yeah, I mean, obviously we've got things to work on like I said and for us we're going to go back to it tomorrow and figure out what we can get better at."

(On the biggest difference between a camp practice to a preseason game)

"I think the tempo is sped up a little bit; everyone is trying to play fast. For us, we've just got to capitalize on our opportunities."

(On when he found out Brady was playing in the game)

"The only thing I can do is control what I can control and prepare how I prepare."

