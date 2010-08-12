Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

Patriots Postgame Quotes - 8/12/2010

Aug 12, 2010 at 04:01 PM

Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver
(On his 40-yard punt return in the first quarter)

"We got a lot of guys blocked and as a returner, you've got to make one guy miss and we executed the play. It was unfortunate we didn't get it into the zone."

(On being comfortable making defenders miss in one-on-one situations)

"That's what every guy should be when they have the ball in their hands. That's what we get paid to do, right? Make guys miss? It was unfortunate we didn't get it in the zone a couple times and missed a couple blocks here and there."

(On being compared to Wes Welker)

"It's unfair to him. He's the best slot in the game. I learn everything [from him]. I learn how to be a professional. I learn how to prepare, I learn how to run routes. It was a blessing to come here and sit behind a guy like that and watch him practice and run routes and how he prepares. Wes has been a huge part of helping me develop and still is. He's out there and he's running routes and I'm still learning things and watching his film. It's great to have him around."

Darius Butler, Cornerback
(On how Devin McCourty performed Thursday night)

"He looked good. I'll see more on film, but he looked good. When I was out there and he was out there, he looked good."

(On if the defense took pride in stopping big plays)

"No, however we stop them - big plays, small plays - if you want to stop them, keep them out of the end zone and win the game. That's what's important."

(On if the team benefited from practicing with the Saints during the week)

"Of course. You won't get a better scouting report than actually practicing against the guys you're going to play. That helped us and hopefully it helps us next week also."

Pierre Woods, Linebacker
(On taking advantage of the extra opportunities due to injuries at linebacker)

"You've got to take advantage of opportunities. Every opportunity is not given to you, you've got to take advantage of it, like you said. That's something we all try to do, is take advantage of every opportunity that you have to be out there and gel like one."

(On playing an actual game for the first time this year)

"It's definitely good to play against a different team, instead of going against the same guys in practice. I think the majority of the guys were amped and ready to go for this game. It's a long, long year and we've worked hard and continue to work hard to try to gel together and do what we need to do as a unit."

Tyrone McKenzie, Linebacker(On Mental Speed of the Game)

"Mental speed, as soon as I started getting a couple of plays, it started clicking really quickly, and I started catching on to it. Just getting out there and going out like you said [to work on] mental speed and stuff like that. It was my first game. I was little rusty on a few things. You just got to be ready whenever they give you the call. So I was just waiting during the game, and then when they gave me the call, I was happy to make an impact out there."

(On being the fourth linebacker out on the field)

" I don't read anything into it. I'm here. I didn't play last year, so I just go out there and whenever they call me, they call me."

Patrick Chung, Safety
(On communication)

"Communication is key. It's the first game, so we have a lot of communicating to go. We just have to keep working now. Keep working together being on the same page."

(On how helpful working with the Saints was)

"That's a live game playing out there. It's good for both teams. It's good way of getting different speed. [Working] with another team, gets you ready for the game."

(On changes since end of last year)

"We're together. We're family. Once you get with family, you know what you are doing real fast."

(On whether this was a good first step for defense)

"I can't speak on the whole. I'm just trying to help the team. We've got a lot of film to watch, so get back to me on that. "

Alge Crumpler, Tight End(On practicing with New Orleans)

"We learned a lot about ourselves just in the two days we had a chance to work with New Orleans and their fine ball club. We're just trying to establish an identity for this team and not worry about anything else."

(On what that identity might be)

"We'll see. We'll play through it. We'll continue to work. We'll continue to try to run the football. We'll effectively distribute the football. And we'll protect Tom [Brady] the best we can."

(On use of tight ends in the offense)

"The biggest thing for us [is] we are here. So every opportunity we get on the field, we have to make the best of it."

(On Patriots 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive)

"93 yards. The biggest thing that coach talks about is our level of commitment, and we moved the ball down the field, got in and out of the huddle, had time on the play clock when we were snapping the football, playing a good rhythm and a good flow. We got a good team."

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Running Back

(On what he sees in the opportunity that was given to him in the game)

"Every time we go out there, whether its practice or not, we have opportunities. We just have to go out there and execute as an offense."

(On what it's like to face the team he grew up watching)

"Yeah they are my hometown team but I'm up here right now."

(On the 93-yard drive)

"Every time we go out there we want to execute drives and score points."

Sammy Morris, Running Back

(On his goals in the first game of the season)

"Really it's just like any game: make the most of the plays that you are in. You kind of understand that it isn't like a regular game where everyone just is fully up each play. So you try to make the most every time you are in there and try to get some good stuff on film."

(On the 93-yard drive)

"I think I kind of speak for everybody when I say that we have high expectations for each other. I think we have a good group and we are working towards some good things to be able to expand success like that is good for us."

Gerard Warren, Defensive Lineman

(On how he feels the communication went)

"It went well. That was one of the things we were focusing on; just go out there and communicate."

(On what it's like to play alongside Vince Wilfork)

"It's a lot of fun because you know he is a hard worker who is going to give his all every play."

(On how it feels to get through the first game)

"You take this and go home and watch film tomorrow to try and learn on what corrections to make and keeping pushing forward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

Apple announced today it has ordered "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its unscripted slate.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
news

Munich to Stage First-Ever Regular-Season Game in Germany; Frankfurt also to Host Future Games

The National Football League today confirmed that Munich has been chosen to stage the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.
news

NFL Teams Up with Roblox to Expand Metaverse Presence with NFL Tycoon Experience

​NFL's Roblox experience will engage fans year-round in interactive NFL-themed gameplay while also providing a new virtual hangout destination with activations tied to League events, starting with Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
news

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Late Myrtle Milledge remembered as oldest Patriots fan

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Daniel Jeremiah breaks down top WRs from 2022 combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

James Jones reveals WRs who boosted draft stock

NFL Media's James Jones reveals which wide receivers boosted their draft stock with their workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising