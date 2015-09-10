Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY

Q: How do you keep it all in check on a night like tonight?

TB: Yeah, it was a pretty special night. I was excited. Our whole team was excited. We haven't had one of these games in a long time, so it's always fun being out there and getting the opportunity to go play. And we took advantage of it. Good win. I thought our guys played hard. Obviously, there were a lot of things we could do better, so we're going to get back to work. We've got 10 days before we go up to Buffalo, and that's always a tough place to play. So we've got a lot of studying ahead, and hopefully we'll get a little rest this weekend and get back to work.

Q: How was it lining up with rookie David Andrews at center?

TB: Yeah, we've worked pretty hard getting him up to speed, and he did a tremendous job. I think all three of those rookies that played on the inside did phenomenal. It's a tall task to get them up to speed with all different variations and protections and adjustments that we tend to make, and I thought they really hung in there. They played with a lot of toughness, so it was great to...Dave did a great job at center. Tre' [Jackson] and Shaq [Mason] and the two tackles are phenomenal, so it was great protection all night. It really allowed us to get some guys open down the field.

Q: Is it a relief to have a night where it's just about football after the last eight months?

TB: Yeah, I love being out there with my teammates playing, so yes. I think it was something I really looked forward to. I was excited to go out there and certainly to win and to be 1-0; last year we started 0-1. It's always tough to do, but we got off to a little better start.

Q: Did this feel like a different opening night to you?

TB: Yeah, I was pretty excited. I think the regulars around here always see me pretty excited, especially running out there in pregame. Coach says you always...you have one week, and you put everything you can into it for this – one three-hour performance. And it's just a big buildup. We worked hard. I felt like we had nine different review sessions to go over all the different things – the cover, and obviously, they did a lot of things that we didn't really expect or work on. And we tried to make adjustments, and it's just how the opening week typically goes. You're trying to get to know your players, their players, and make enough good plays to get the ball in the end zone.

Q: Would you describe the first touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski?

TB: Yeah, we went to the line pretty quickly, and it looked like they had some problems getting aligned. And I was trying to call for the ball from the center. I was clapping my hands to let him know because there was a little bit of crowd noise, and I was just trying to get the ball in my hand so I could make the throw – just making sure we were set because I saw that they were misaligned. So anytime they don't cover Gronk, [he] usually gets it, especially in a situation like that – kind of in the red area. I thought we did a good job capitalizing. That was a big play in the game.

Q: How about the second and third touchdowns to Gronkowski?

TB: Yeah, the second one was the...oh yeah, that was a great play. He made a great catch, and that was a good one. And then the fade was good. We lined up in the set before and threw a different pass to [Scott] Chandler, and he made a touchdown. And Gronk got out there and had a mismatch, and he's such a big target out there. He has a great catch radius, so a lot of times, if just put it up there close he comes down with it.

Q: What did you see on the 52-yarder to Gronk?

TB: That was a big play there. Blitzing off my left, and we picked it up. And Gronk was able to run down the seam, and they lost track of him. So he made kind of a great run too – made the guy miss, made the safety miss, made a few other guys miss. That was obviously a huge play in the game.

Q: How hard is it to do what you did tonight with Gronk without having practiced with him in the preseason?

TB: I mean, you don't really forget how to play football, I think, in the seven months, so I think it was nice to be out there. And it's a little different than the preseason, so I know the expectations are always high every time we take the field. And I think it's good to have that. At the same time, I think it's nice to focus on an opponent – work for seven or eight days on a team and try to figure out the things that you do well that they don't do so well, try to get some match-ups. And I think that that's what our team has always done a pretty good job of – identifying the perceived weaknesses in defenses, and then you try to go after those things. So Gronk made a lot of big plays tonight; Jules [Julian Edelman] made a lot of big plays. We've got to keep getting everybody involved – certainly the running game. And getting LG [LeGarrette Blount] back will be good. So we've got a lot of work ahead. It's a long season, but it's good to get off to 1-0.

Q: How much fun do you anticipate it's going to be having Gronkowski and Chandler this season?

TB: Yeah, they're tough match-ups down there because obviously their size and their ability to get open in one-on-one coverage, so if you want to play zone, we have a lot of options. And when it's one-on-one, you've got such big targets. And four of those plays were that type of...confusion on the first one, mismatch on the one to Chandler, mismatch on the one to Gronk, and then we took advantage of another one on the little pop-pass I threw right over top of everybody. So those guys are big. They're big. They're tough. They're physical. Hopefully we can keep going; 4-of-4 in the red area is a good place to start.

Danny Amendola, Wide Receiver

*(On what it's like to watch tight end Rob Gronkowski score all these touchdowns) *

"He's such a great player and he creates mismatches for a lot of guys and we're lucky to have him on our team."

(On what the team can improve on)

"We can improve on everything. We got a chance to play in the rain, which is something we haven't been able to do just yet, so it was good to get out there and get some experience in bad weather."

*(On how it felt to start the regular season) *

"It was great. It was great to get out there and play a team other than ourselves and hit somebody other than ourselves. It was a lot of fun."

David Andrews, Center

*(On getting his first career start) *

"It was great. Now I'm just ready to make the corrections, learn from it and move on to Buffalo."

(On whether he was nervous tonight)

"No. No, it's just playing football at the end of the day."

*(On what the biggest surprise was for him tonight) *

"I don't think there were any real surprises. We were very well prepared and we were able to just go out there and do what we did and control what we control."

*(On tempo being a big part of the game plan early on) *

"I just do what I'm told. If they want to go, we're going to go."

Scott Chandler, Tight End

*(On teaming up with Rob Gronkowski) *

"I think it makes it tough on defense at times to know where to go. You get a great matchup on a guy like Gronk and we were able to make it work out well."

(On his touchdown)

"I had a pretty good idea that if we got that coverage it was going to come to me, so Tom did a great job."

*(On lining up on the same side as Gronkowski) *

"I think it's tough to matchup with Gronk no matter who you got. I think we can do some things to make it tough on teams trying to do some things to make it tough on us and we were able to capitalize on those situations."

Rob Gronkowski, Tight End

*(On seeing the banner raised) *

"The banner is pretty awesome. We had a great team last year, but now it's a new year, it's a new focus and what's so sweet was getting that win tonight. It wouldn't have been that great of a night [with a loss]. Nothing makes it better than having a win when you play football in the NFL."

(On getting back on the field)

"It felt great to get out there, no doubt. It's great to play the game of football. After not playing all preseason, it was the first game of the year and I'm not going to say I was in top-notch shape. It's different when you go out there and play for real versus other opponents that are very good. I'm definitely a little rusty at some spots and can get better. Just got to keep working hard and keep improving."

*(On his first touchdown catch) *

"Our offense was doing a great job getting to the line. We were hustling and getting set throughout the whole offense. Tom [Brady] just saw it, made the quick throw and I just had to make the play. It was good execution overall by the offense."

Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver

*(On what he's seen from Tom Brady leading up to this game) *

"I worked out with [Tom Brady] a lot this off-season and he's the same old guy. It just shows you how mentally tough he really is to be dealing with what he's dealt with in the past and to be able to come out here and lead us. He's always a firecracker. There's one thing about him: Tom never has a down day. It's good to have a leader like that. When you come into work and you're not feeling the greatest, but you see '12' over there - he's been here 30 years pretty much - coming out here, practicing his tail off, preparing, watching film, all those things. That's why he's so good."

(On if Tom Brady has been the same this year as he's been in the past)

"Yeah. I've actually seen [Tom Brady] do a little more band work. He's been working on his mobility. But other than that, he's the same old Tom."

(On the Patriots use of a four tight end formation)

"Gronk's [Rob Gronkowski] a beast. Chan [Scott Chandler], it's great to have him on the team doing what he's doing. All that's going to do is help us. I don't know the red area stats, but what were we, four for four? It comes down to third down, red area and turnovers. We did well in the red area, we did pretty decent on third down and we didn't turn the ball over. You've got to do that to beat a team like [the Steelers]."

(On the pregame ceremony)

"I didn't even really get to see it. We didn't even get to see it. We saw 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and everything, but it was more about the Steelers."

Dion Lewis, Running Back

*(On his role in tonight's game) *

"I try to do whatever they ask me to do to the best that I can, so if that's what they want me to do – I'm going to try and do whatever they ask me to do, the best I can."

(On lining up wide on the sidelines)

"Since OTAs I've been asked to do that, so I've worked real hard over the summer when we had a little break and I was going to be prepared for whatever the coaches asked me to do."

*(On his development and role going forward with the team) *

"It's a process, you know. It feels good to be playing again, and we won, so that's good, but at the same time, you still got to look at the negatives in the game and try to get better, so I can help my team win when it counts."

Devin McCourty, Defensive Back

*(On preventing touchdowns in the red zone) *

"We're just trying to get off the field. We always talk about points being the biggest factor and the way our offense was putting up points today, it was important for us to make them kick three – get three points and then miss a field goal. It was just big trying not to give up touchdowns."