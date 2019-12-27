Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 10 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 18 - 11:55 AM

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots present Patriots Difference Make of the Week Award to Richard Cohen from Somerville, Mass.

Dec 27, 2019 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Dec. 27, 2019) – Nine years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering.

Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches and alumni have donated tens of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities. During their weekly off day, Patriots players volunteer throughout New England to support children and families in need. Patriots season ticket members have also teamed with Patriots players to better their communities.

Throughout the 2019 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"Volunteerism is at the heart of giving back and bettering our communities," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We will continue to honor and thank the many deserving volunteers in our region that are often not recognized for their valuable contributions. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we hope to inspire Patriots fans to make a difference and become lifelong volunteers."

Richard Cohen from Somerville, Mass. was selected as a 2019 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Partners for Youth with Disabilities.

Richard joined Partners for Youth with Disabilities in 2012 and went through a comprehensive training on the elements of effective practices in mentoring. Since that time, he has been matched with five different youth, working directly with various types of disabilities and backgrounds. His mentees have been from the foster-care system, juvenile justice system and those experiencing homelessness. He has also worked with youth from low-income and single parent households.

Richard's goal as a mentor is to help youth feel self-confident in their social skills, youth identity and well-being. In each of his first years mentoring, each of the youths Richard has supported has seen growth in their self-esteem, developed a positive self-image, improved their communication and relationship-building skills, developed a stronger connection to their communities and they have become self-advocates in speaking up for themselves and expressing their needs.

"In 1997, when my wife and I moved to Boston, we saw an ad from Horizons for Homeless Children asking for volunteers," said Richard. "We wanted to get involved in our new community so we decided to try it. The first night we went I was actually nervous. I was a cabinetmaker in my early 50's – what did I know about how to interact with these children?

"I looked around the room and saw a very shy little girl sitting alone in the corner," Richard continued. "I asked her if she'd like to draw a picture with me. We took turns drawing a house, trees, clouds and the sun. Then she began slowly printing something at the top. She told me she was writing a letter to God, and it said, 'I know you are always there watching out for me.' It was at that moment that I realized how rewarding volunteering would be for me."

He is currently matched with a 24-year old that has autism, dyslexia and global apraxia of speech, which affects fine motor planning and speaking. Richard and his mentee meet nearly once a week for breakfast where they talk about their artwork, museums and current events. Richard is helping his mentee to search for a part-time job, apply to undergraduate courses and helping him to achieve his dream of becoming an English teacher.

As a volunteer, Richard is always communicative of his and his mentees needs. He is patient, resourceful and a man of high integrity. For his tireless commitment, Partners for Youth with Disabilities selected Richard as their Mentor of the Year in 2016.

"Volunteering has always been an enriching and fulfilling part of my life," said Richard. "It's a chance to interact with all kinds of people with special challenges and unique gifts. Boston is loaded with so many wonderful opportunities of this kind.

"Over the years, I've had the privilege of volunteering at Horizons for Homeless Children, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Chilton St. Hospice, the Rhode Island Foster Care Association and, of course, Partnership for Youth with Disabilities," Richard continued. "They all do an excellent job of matching mentors and mentees and provide great training, coaching and support. I believe the interest and care you show to another person always makes a difference and they, in turn, change your life in ways you never could have imagined."

Fifteen individuals will be named Patriots Difference Makers throughout the season. The outstanding volunteers will be recognized on the Patriots website and will be honored during a special ceremony at the Patriots final regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 29.

Fans are encouraged to nominate a local volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award by visiting www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Richard Jacobs from Dartmouth, Mass.

Richard Jacobs from South Dartmouth, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angel Flight Northeast. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Larabee from Becket, Mass.

Nathan Larabee of Becket, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to New England Adventures. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nancy Vitorino from Attleboro Falls, Mass.

Nancy Vitorino of Attleboro Falls, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Foster Forward in East Providence, R.I. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phil Newth from Bowdoin, Maine

Phil Newth of Bowdoin, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett, N.H. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass.

Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to English At Large. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Tony Abreu from Fall River, Mass.

Tony Abreu from Fall River, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angels Anonymous. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Cindy Brenner from New Haven, Conn.

Cindy Brenner from New Haven, Conn. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Camp Rising Sun. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising