Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Women's Lunch Place in Boston. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization.

Women's Lunch Place is a safe, welcoming day shelter community, providing nutritious food and individualized services for women who are experiencing homelessness or poverty. They are dedicated to meeting their guests where they are and treat them with dignity and respect.

For the past 12 years, Donna has gone above and beyond as a volunteer at the Women's Lunch Place. She was introduced through a mutual friend and instantly fell in love with the nonprofit's mission. Donna has volunteered in their kitchen, preparing and serving meals to women experiencing homelessness. She has helped in their welcome center, greeting guests and helping them find the resources they need to self-advocate. Donna has also served on various fundraising committees and recruited dozens of volunteers.

"The ability to serve the beautiful ladies of Women's Lunch Place is an ongoing gift to my heart," said Donna. "It's a blessing to witness the positive, life altering impact Women's Lunch Place makes in the lives of vulnerable women and children experiencing homelessness."

Back in March when the pandemic spread across the country, she began volunteering for the nonprofit's Back-door Meal program which brings prepared food to shelters that were unable to keep up with the demand for food. She helped with their mobile food pantry program by delivering meals and pantry items to individuals who were sheltering in place in temporary housing.

Donna also led the effort to bring the Mask Makers Group to Women's Lunch Place. She and other mask makers donated time and materials to sew and donate masks to women living on the street. Thanks to her and the other mask makers, thousands of masks have been distributed to those in need.

"Women's Lunch Place an open door of welcome to a peaceful place," said Donna. "Clients receive a delicious, nutritious meal served with a smile by our legion of gracious volunteers. Mentoring and housing advocate services along with our new outreach meal programs all provide hope, a sense of self-worth and simple dignity to those who need it most. None of this great work would be possible without the ongoing support of our incredible community of loyal sponsors including the Kraft family and the Patriots organization."