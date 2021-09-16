Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 16 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

Sep 16, 2021 at 03:55 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Celebrate_Volunteerism_Logo_Final_v2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 16, 2021) – Throughout the 2021 season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will recognize 17 local volunteers with the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award." The honorees will be celebrated for going above and beyond to support nonprofit organizations in our New England communities.

As part of this recognition, the foundation will present a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization represented by each honoree. The Patriots Difference Makers will participate in a special year-end celebration and receive a pair of tickets to attend the Patriots final regular-season home game on Jan. 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are excited to once again recognize local volunteers with our Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "Each of these honorees has their own unique story of community service and we are proud to shine a light on the tremendous work they are doing. We would like to thank all of this year's Patriots Difference Makers for helping to build stronger New England communities."

Seventeen-year-old Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for their commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
Seventeen-year-old Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for their commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

In 2008, when Max was four years old, he saw a homeless man for the first time and wanted to help. With the support of his family, he co-founded Catching Joy. Inc., a nonprofit that promotes volunteerism and acts of kindness beginning with kids, teens and families. He spends 10 to 15 hours per week organizing hands-on service projects to help share the responsibility and joy of giving.

"After a chance encounter seeing a homeless person in Boston when I was four years old, and watching people pass him as if he was invisible, I felt empathy and wanted to help," said Max. "Volunteering gives me perspective and purpose. I'm motivated to serve because I want to make people's lives better."

At the start of the global Covid-19 pandemic, when the Boston Marathon was canceled, Max launched, "Catching Joy Marathon: 26 ways to aid essential workers and people in need." That has since evolved to an Ultra Marathon, rallying thousands of people to do good from home, providing 100 different opportunities to help, including collecting toiletries, clothing and making hearts cards with positive messages to spread empathy, kindness, love and hope.

Max donated blessing bags filled with much needed toiletries, disposable masks and heart cards to local nonprofits including St. Francis House and Pine Street Inn. He collected coats, hats, scarves and clothing for underserved schools. He also led Operation Sock Drop, providing more than 7,000 pairs of socks to those in need. Max also serves as a leader for several youth empowering organizations, encouraging his peers to get involved in their communities.

"I've learned that people want to help, but often need a vehicle to do it. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I've become more aware of mine and other's vulnerability, but I've also discovered the power of community," said Max. "I've been rallying people of all ages and backgrounds to do good safely from home. I believe that we have a responsibility to use our gifts and talents to make a difference. And in the process of lifting others, we all stay buoyant. Covid-19 is contagious, but so is kindness, love and hope."

Over the past 13 years, Max has partnered with schools, nonprofits, businesses and community leaders, mobilizing an estimated 100,000 people to participate in various service projects. He proves that age is not a weakness but a strength as he demonstrates that you are never too young to start giving back.

"I'm honored to have been selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week," said Max. "I'm a big Patriots fan and service means a lot to me. I don't serve for awards, but it's nice to be recognized and have the opportunity to spread my message."

The Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award is part of the foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, designed to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.

This marks the 11th season that the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation has presented their Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to volunteers from all across New England. Since its inception, 150 individuals have received this award and more than $675,000 has been donated to local nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
news

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six nonprofits were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 11.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Grant Used to Supply Health & Wellness Equipment and Activity Bags to Students.
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

The foundation is accepting applications for the in-person and virtual races. All proceeds will benefit the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.
news

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day celebrates the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/15

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Dont'a Hightower, Mac Jones, Jacobi Meyers and more discuss week two against the New York Jets.

James White 9/16: 'You have to be able to turn the page, win or lose'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 9/16: 'It comes down to fundamentals'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/15: 'We all need to put the team first'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/15: 'I'm still learning'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising