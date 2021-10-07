Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 07 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Oct 07, 2021 at 02:33 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Celebrate_Volunteerism_Logo_Final_v2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Oct. 7, 2021) – Throughout the 2021 season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will recognize 17 local volunteers with the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award." The honorees will be celebrated for going above and beyond to support nonprofit organizations in our New England communities.

As part of this recognition, the foundation will present a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization represented by each honoree. The Patriots Difference Makers will participate in a special year-end celebration and receive a pair of tickets to attend the Patriots final regular-season home game on Jan. 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are excited to once again recognize local volunteers with our Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "Each of these honorees has their own unique story of community service and we are proud to shine a light on the tremendous work they are doing. We would like to thank all of this year's Patriots Difference Makers for helping to build stronger New England communities."

Monica Brady-Myerov of Chestnut Hill, Mass. (pictured with her husband and children) was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
Monica Brady-Myerov of Chestnut Hill, Mass. (pictured with her husband and children) was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Many individuals and families traveling to Boston for medical treatment simply do not have the means to stay in a hotel in Boston for one night, much less for weeks or months at a time. Hospitality Homes provides free and low-cost short-term housing in volunteer host homes and donated accommodations for patients, families and caregivers who travel to Boston for specialized medical care.

Monica began hosting patients and families traveling to Boston for medical treatment in 2010 when her children were young as a way to instill the importance of giving back. As they got older, she started hosting more families on a regular basis. Each year, more than 10 families are welcomed into Monica's home.

"My family volunteers to host families with Hospitality Homes because we are lucky to live near the best hospitals in the world and many families need access to the health care they provide but can't afford to stay in Boston and support their family members," said Monica. "When my children were young it was one of the few ways we could do a volunteer activity together as a family. My kids needed to see that we are lucky to have a room to spare and our health. Also meeting families from all across the country exposed them to many different people coming from many different backgrounds." 

Monica treats the patients and family members staying at her house as part of her own family. In addition to providing a clean and comfortable room with bathroom and kitchenette, she can also be found going above and beyond by cooking meals, driving them to appointments and simply being a good listener.

This past year, Monica was a lifeline to a young mother and her baby girl for more than six months. She offered them a personal connection and daily support in lieu of a place to stay, due to pandemic restrictions. Monica provided home cooked meals, groceries, arranged visits outside the hospital and even dropped off cupcakes and a personalized baby book for the family.

"We get so much love in return for providing them with a safe, clean space to sleep at a very difficult time in their lives," said Monica. "Sometimes we share a meal or a quick conversation, but mostly we are there to let them know someone cares about them in Boston when they are far from home and experiencing a medical crisis."

She is improving the lives of these patients and families every single day that they are in Boston and this connection and support continues long after treatment. Monica continues to check in with the families once they return home, welcomes them back for follow up appointments and has been known to send the families holiday gifts.

In addition to hosting, Monica regularly attends monthly brown bag lunches at Hospitality Homes, helping to bring together families and hosts. She participated in marketing sessions with the board of directors, offered support for fundraising endeavors and successfully recruited several other families to join the program.

"This recognition for me and my family means a lot," said Monica. "I want others to know how rewarding it is to welcome a family into your spare room at a time when they need to focus on getting the best medical care for their loved ones. I hope others will see that hosting with Hospitality Homes is easy, safe and rewarding because they do the work of vetting and placing the families and they support us." 

The Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award is part of the foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, designed to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.

This marks the 11th season that the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation has presented their Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to volunteers from all across New England. Since its inception, 150 individuals have received this award and more than $675,000 has been donated to local nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, Maine. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. 
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

East Boston's John Parziale Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a convincing 40-16 victory over Boston City League rival Brighton on Friday, East Boston's John Parziale has been named the second New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
news

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six nonprofits were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 11.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/6

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon on sack celebrations 10/7: "I always be dancing"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Ted Karras 10/7: "I'm really happy to be here"

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media on Thursday, October 07, 2021.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 4 Patriots at Dolphins

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 7, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Brandon Bolden on his year off 10/6: "You never forget how to ride a bike"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Wednesday, October 06, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising