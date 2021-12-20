Patriots Pro Bowl update: Rosters to be announced Wednesday

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced this Wednesday at 8pm on NFL Network and NFL.com, as the NFL released some final updated numbers after the fan votes had been tallied.

For the Patriots, Joe Cardona remains atop the long snapper group as he has since voting began, while David Andrews (2nd), J.C. Jackson (2nd), Nick Folk (2nd) and Matthew Judon (2nd) all rank near the top of their position groups. Overall, the Patriots have received the fourth-most votes in the league.

Here are all the Patriots who remain in the top-10 at their respective position groups, as some, including Hunter Henry, Shaq Mason and Gunner Olszewski, have fallen out of range since the last update.

Joe Cardona - Long Snapper - 1st

David Andrews - Center - 2nd

Matthew Judon - Outside Linebacker - 2nd

Nick Folk - Kicker - 2nd

J.C. Jackson - Cornerback - 2nd

Jake Bailey - Punter - 4th

Jakob Johnson - Fullback - 7th

Devin McCourty - Free Safety - 9th