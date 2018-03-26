Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show Sun Jan 07 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Patriots Re-Sign LaAdrian Waddle

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed OL LaAdrian Waddle.

Mar 26, 2018 at 10:36 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed OL LaAdrian Waddle. Terms of the contract was not announced. 

Waddle, 26, originally joined New England when he was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2015. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Detroit in 2013 out of Texas Tech. He played two-plus seasons with the Lions (2013-15) before being released on Dec. 15, 2015. Waddle entered the starting lineup at right tackle midway through his rookie season in 2013 after making the 53-man roster as a rookie free agent. After playing in just three games during his first two seasons in New England, Waddle played in 12 games with four starts at right tackle in 2017 in the regular season. He also saw his first postseason action, starting at right tackle vs. Tennessee in the AFC Divisional Playoff and playing as a reserve in Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising