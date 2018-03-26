Patriots Re-Sign LaAdrian Waddle

Waddle, 26, originally joined New England when he was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2015. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Detroit in 2013 out of Texas Tech. He played two-plus seasons with the Lions (2013-15) before being released on Dec. 15, 2015. Waddle entered the starting lineup at right tackle midway through his rookie season in 2013 after making the 53-man roster as a rookie free agent. After playing in just three games during his first two seasons in New England, Waddle played in 12 games with four starts at right tackle in 2017 in the regular season. He also saw his first postseason action, starting at right tackle vs. Tennessee in the AFC Divisional Playoff and playing as a reserve in Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia.