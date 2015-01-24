Patriots readying for Seahawks ground attack; Notes

Still, New England's defenders feel like defending the read option comes down to what has become the Patriots unofficial team slogan of late – Do Your Job.

"It's something that I've done for a very long time now, is playing that read option-type play," defensive end Rob Ninkovich said confidently. "Really it's all about your eyes and what you see. So you have to be really good in what you're looking at and understand that there are two quality guys that are running the football or pulling the football (out). You just have to be aware of what's going on.

"Everyone has to do their job. Like everything else everyone has a responsibility and you have to do your responsibility. It's all about reading your keys. The faster you can read your keys the faster you're going to play."

"It's about eye control and just doing your job," echoed Harmon.

Patriots first-year defensive tackle Alan Branch got an inside look at Seattle's read option in practice as a member of the Seahawks when Wilson was a rookie back in 2012. He doesn't feel like that necessarily gives him an advantage working up front with Vince Wilfork and the rest of the interior line, rather he fell back on what his new teammates said.

"You have to do out there and do your job," Branch declared. "If you have quarterback responsibility, you gotta get the quarterback. Dive? Get the Dive. And option. It's just about playing sound football when it comes to the dive option."

There is also unanimity in the Gillette Stadium locker room as to how important it's going to be to corral Lynch, Wilson and Seahawks rushing attack in Super Bowl XLIX.

"It's really just going to come down to want-to," Hightower said. "You can do as many tackling drills as you want. You can get as many repetitions as you want. It comes down to want-to. If you don't want to tackle then you don't want to tackle. So it's really just going to be guys, we're going to have to get out there, get everybody to the ball and everybody is going to have to want to tackle. It's going to just come down to us wanting to tackle.

"It's really just going to be us coming down to execution."

Execution that starts with the eyes, runs through the brain and then ends with the ability to actually physically take down Lynch or Wilson. A breakdown in any of those three areas, for any defender on the field, can lead to positive yards and big plays for the Seahawks.

"Defending that is definitely going to be a big part of what we want to do to be successful on game day," Hightower concluded of the read option.

Laughing at Lynch

Not only is Lynch one of the best running backs in the game, he's also a lightning rod for interview controversy. Most fans are well aware that the Seahawks star doesn't care to talk to the media, and when he does he often answers every question with the same response.

"I think everybody has seen that," Hightower said with a big smile before going on to give his view of Lynch's interviews. "I think it's apparent that he doesn't want to talk to the media. It is what it is. A lot of guys don't want to, but you kind of got to."

Though Hightower is a guy always willing to do his duties in front of the media, he doesn't seem to mind Lynch doing his best to avoid talking.

"I think it's funny. I'm pretty sure you all think it's funny too."

Stork leads perfect practice attendance

Rookie center Bryan Stork was once again on the practice field, his third-straight workout after missing the AFC Championship Game to a right knee injury. The New England practice took place inside the Dana-Farber Field House with players in helmets and shells. Stork's right knee was taped and had a brace on it, though the rookie seemed to be jogging well during the media viewing portion of the Saturday workout.

Every New England player was on the indoor field for the workout. Chris Jones, who also missed the title game due to a left elbow injury suffered against the Ravens, was one of the last players to arrive at the field. The defensive tackle is wearing a brace on that left elbow.