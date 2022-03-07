Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Detroit (2014-16), New England (2016-19, 2021) and Miami (2020). He played for the Patriots from 2016 through the 2019 season after joining the team in a trade with Detroit on Oct. 25, 2016 and then re-signed with the team last March after a season in Miami. Van Noy was part of two Super Bowl Championship teams with the Patriots. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Oct 25, 2016, and signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He was released by Miami on March 10, 2021. In eight NFL seasons, Van Noy has played in 111 games with 73 starts and has accumulated 414 tackles, 28 1/2 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and 26 passes defensed. In addition, he has scored touchdowns on a 29-yard blocked punt return, a 46-yard fumble return and a 22-yard fumble return. Last season Van Noy played in 16 games with eight starts and finished with 66 total tackles, five sacks, one interception that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.