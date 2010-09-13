Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots release LB Marques Murrell

The New England Patriots announced today that LB Marques Murrell has been released.

Sep 13, 2010 at 08:10 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that LB Marques Murrell has been released.

Murrell, 6-2, 250 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on March 10, 2010. He is a veteran of three NFL seasons (2007-09) with the New York Jets. Murrell originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with Philadelphia out of Appalachian State in 2007 and began his career on the Eagles' practice squad before being signed to the Jets 53-man roster on Nov. 7, 2007. Murrell saw action on special teams for New England on Sunday against Cincinnati.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

