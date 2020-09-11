Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

Levin, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (217th overall) by the Tennessee Titans out of Chattanooga in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 307 pounder spent two seasons with the Titans and started one game in 2018 at left guard. He was released by the Titans at the end of training camp in 2019 and was claimed off waivers by Denver. The Broncos released Levin and signed him to the practice squad, where he remained until being signed to the Chicago's 53-man roster in late November. He was released by Chicago on Sept. 3, 2020.