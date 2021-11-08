Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad.
Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster for three straight games before being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 27. He played in three games with two starts at left guard. Ferentz has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular-season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in seven games with two starts. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).
Jackson, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 21, 2021. He was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 14, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 298-pounder was released by Detroit on Aug. 8 and claimed off waivers by Houston. He was released by Houston on Aug. 24. Jackson played in 47 games with 44 consecutive starts at center for Kentucky.
Mason, 22, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021. He was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth-round (184th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder was a two-time Michigan Toughest Player of the Year Award winner (2017 and 2019) while in school after playing on defense and offense during his career.