Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Wed Jul 28 | 09:25 AM - 11:30 AM

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

Jul 27, 2021 at 04:54 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released WR Devin Smith.

Smith, 29, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 9, 2020. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2015-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (37th overall) by the New York Jets out of Ohio State in the 2015 NFL Draft. Smith was released by the Jets on July 16, 2018 and spent the season out of football. He signed with Dallas on Jan. 18, 2019 and played in four games with two starts for the Cowboys in 2019, finishing with five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Smith was released by Dallas at the end of the training camp in 2020 and spent time on the Houston Texans practice squad before joining the New England practice squad. Overall, he has played in 18 NFL games with six starts and totaled 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
news

Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. 
news

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The Patriots announced today that they have signed wide receiver Devin Ross.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 7/27: 'Whatever it is I got to be ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Matthew Slater 7/27: 'Thankful for the opportunity that has been presented'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

David Andrews 7/27: 'We are all here to try and get better'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/27: 'Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Training Camp Preview: Positional Battles to Watch

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots position battles before the start of training camp next week.

Boston Renegades Send-Off

After surprising the Boston Renegades last week with an offer to fly on the Patriots team plane to their national championship game, Mr. Kraft sends off the team in style from Gillette Stadium. The Renegades, Boston's women's professional tackle football team, travel to Canton, Ohio in search of their sixth franchise title on Saturday.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising