Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder went to training camp this past summer with the Jaguars but was released on August 29. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) of Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Treadwell has played in 70 regular season games with 26 starts and has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. In addition, he has played in three postseason games with no statistics.