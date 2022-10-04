Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Photos: Patriots at Packers Week 4

David Andrews 10/2: "Proud of the way we competed"

Jack Jones 10/2: "We make plays and feed off that energy"

Damien Harris finds cutback lane for go-ahead 5-yard rushing TD

Bailey Zappe with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker

Can't-Miss Play: Jack Jones nabs 40-yard pick-six vs. Rodgers for rookie's second takeaway of game

Jack Jones forces and recovers fumble after timely Peanut Punch on Doubs

Hoyer's play-action throw finds wide-open Agholor for 27 yards

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

Oct 04, 2022 at 05:08 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Treadwell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder went to training camp this past summer with the Jaguars but was released on August 29. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) of Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Treadwell has played in 70 regular season games with 26 starts and has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. In addition, he has played in three postseason games with no statistics.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate LB Harvey Langi to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

The Patriots announced today the signing of WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and released DL Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today.

news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The Patriots released 24 players and placed two players on injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

NFL Notes: Time for more than moral victories

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-24 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

DeMarcus Covington on players dealing with injuries 10/4: "Its an opportunity for other guys to step up"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Cameron Achord 10/4: "The most important thing we are doing is practicing"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Ross Douglas 10/4: "We have a great group of men on our offense"

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Adrian Phillips on facing Detroit 10/3: "We have to be at our best"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Marcus Jones 10/3: "That's the main thing, trusting in my teammates"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media on Monday, October 3, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising