Patriots remind fans of NFL's clear bag policy at Gillette Stadium and at all NFL games in 2015

All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12”x 6” x 12”.

Sep 02, 2015 at 10:20 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Gillette Stadium officials want to make one thing perfectly clear: The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect once again this season.

The New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind all fans attending games of the clear bag policy. The Patriots have communicated directly with season ticket holders, but would like to ask for cooperation from all media assigned to covering the Patriots to assist us in reminding fans of this clear bag policy.

Fans arriving for Patriots games at Gillette Stadium gates, plaza areas, or other areas where fans queue for entry into the stadium must have bags that are in compliance with the clear bag policy. Bags that are not in compliance will not be stored and must be returned to the patron's vehicle. A description of the style and size of the bags that will be allowed is described below:

  • Bags that are clear (see through) plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
  • One-gallon clear (see through) plastic freezer bag or similar.
  • Small clutch bags, not to exceed 7" x 4" x 2" (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: non see-through purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch sacks, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.

Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter NFL stadiums through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect at all stadiums.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

