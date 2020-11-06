Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 6, 2020) – For the past seven months, the Patriots and Revolution have teamed with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) to provide "vital food packages" to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.

Since the program's inception, more than 5 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need. The food packages have been available for pick up at more than 25 different locations across Massachusetts, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil will team with the MMSF for a special food distribution at Gillette Stadium. Five hundred shelf-stable food boxes will be provided, each containing an array of nutritious foods for families. In total, 42,000 meals will be donated to military, veterans and their families.

"We value our partnership with the Patriots as they continue to focus on supporting the communities of New England," said Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf Oil. "As another local brand, Gulf Oil is proud to support the veterans of the communities we all call home."

Meals will be available for pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. that day. All pickups must be scheduled in advance by visiting the link below:

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough – Schedule Pick Up