Patriots rookies brought joy to Boston Children's Hospital

Small moments with patients create lifelong memories at rookie visit to Boston Children's Hospital.

Jun 21, 2018 at 10:13 AM
lauren-williams-headshot2015
Lauren Williams

Lifestyle Staff Writer

062018-RHV_EJA229-watermarked
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Sitting in a hospital room that overlooked the city of Boston resided Felix, one of the many children who travel to Boston Children's Hospital to receive treatment. As a group of newly minted Patriots rookies filed into the room for a visit, Felix flashed a huge smile and immediately got out of bed.

The five-year-old brought his best knock-knock jokes and tricked the group of players into missing his high-fives. Danny Etling, Darren Andrews, Ryan Izzo and Keion Crossen left the room without a high five from Felix, but they left with hearts full and plenty of laughter.

Although they've visited hospitals in their hometowns or college towns, for them, Boston Children's Hospital allows them to reach so many more people. It allows to make an even bigger impact.

"[I]t's the little things that matter," said Isaiah Wynn. "With us just going in there, even speaking or passing by one of the little kids in the hallway and waving at them, we ultimately made their day, week, month."

062018-RHV_EJA154-watermarked
Photo by Eric J. Adler

With 400 beds in the hospital, visits like these have a contagious effect because a smile on a patient's face carries through to the doctor, who then takes that positive interaction to the next patient and the next.

Many knew of the potential impact that they could have on the patients the hospital treats, but they didn't realize that those they visited would leave an impression on them.

"Just coming to see and bring some joy, and they're bringing joy to us and a lot of energy. It's just awesome," linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, added.

He saw that joy first hand when he visited Dean, a 15-year-old patient from Stoughton, who also jumped out of bed when Ja'Whaun, Christian Sam, Braxton Berrios and Duke Dawson walked in. Dean, who chatted with the guys about Madden and other video games, shared that he would be going home.

"I've been here three weeks, might as well start paying rent," he joked.

All four of the guys broke out in laughter, giving out high fives to send Dean off on a positive note.

"We had no clue he was being released today," Ja'Whaun said. "It was a great experience for us just to be there to experience it with him and him to go out the way he has."

062018-RHV_CR17-watermarked

While some of the rookies got a chance to talk about movies, video games and football with the patients they visited, some of them provided the parents with pleasant conversation and words of encouragement. In one room, Keion got the opportunity to hold little Juliana as he checked in with her mom on her health. As Danny, Ryan and Darren gathered around him, they learned that little Juliana would be turning three months in a few days.

"Best highlight of the day," Keion said. "You know, just valuing the experience that we get with the kids, even some of the adults here. It's a great opportunity just to show them that we care about them and just to uplift their spirits."

These small moments throughout the day culminated in the guys serenading a few patients in the Patient Entertainment Center. Led by Ja'Whaun, the guys sang "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, the song the last year's rookie class ended their visit with.

"It just shows our passion off the field," Keion said. "We're more than just football players, and we have care not just for kids, but our community as well. So to show our appreciation that means a lot."

Patriots rookies visit Boston Children's Hospital

The New England Patriots 2018 rookie class visited Boston Children's Hospital on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 and brought smiles to the patients' faces. The musically-talented rookies also performed "Lean On Me."

062018-RHV_EJA229-watermarked
1 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_CR17-watermarked
2 / 37
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookie Ralph Webb visits Wilfredo at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
3 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookie Ralph Webb visits Wilfredo at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
062018-RHV_EJA139-watermarked
4 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA145-watermarked
5 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA149-watermarked
6 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA154-watermarked
7 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) A.J. Webb, Shane Wimann, Corey Bojorquez and Ralph Webb visit Evan at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
8 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) A.J. Webb, Shane Wimann, Corey Bojorquez and Ralph Webb visit Evan at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, Christian Sam, Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Isaac and Mom at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
9 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, Christian Sam, Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Isaac and Mom at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
062018-RHV_EJA087-watermarked
10 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA101-watermarked
11 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Ja'Whaun Bentley, Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, and Christian Sam visit Kayah at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
12 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Ja'Whaun Bentley, Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, and Christian Sam visit Kayah at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
062018-RHV_EJA116-watermarked
13 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Duke Dawson, Braxton Berrios, Christian Sam, and Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Victoria at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
14 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Duke Dawson, Braxton Berrios, Christian Sam, and Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Victoria at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
062018-RHV_CR24-watermarked
15 / 37
NE PATRIOTS
062018-RHV_EJA270-watermarked
16 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA275-watermarked
17 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA294-watermarked
18 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA301-watermarked
19 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_CR09-watermarked
20 / 37
New England Patriots
062018-RHV_CR21-watermarked
21 / 37
New England Patriots/NE PATRIOTS
062018-RHV_CR22-watermarked
22 / 37
New England Patriots/NE PATRIOTS
062018-RHV_CR19-watermarked
23 / 37
New England Patriots/NE PATRIOTS
062018-RHV_CR18-watermarked
24 / 37
New England Patriots/NE PATRIOTS
062018-RHV_CR14-watermarked
25 / 37
New England Patriots
062018-RHV_CR13-watermarked
26 / 37
New England Patriots
062018-RHV_CR16-watermarked
27 / 37
New England Patriots
062018-RHV_CR12-watermarked
28 / 37
New England Patriots
062018-RHV_CR15-watermarked
29 / 37
New England Patriots
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Trent Harris, A.J. Moore, Danny Etling, Braxton Berrios, Keion Crossen, Darren Andrews, Ralph Webb and Ja.Whaun Bentley visit Carmelia at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
30 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Trent Harris, A.J. Moore, Danny Etling, Braxton Berrios, Keion Crossen, Darren Andrews, Ralph Webb and Ja.Whaun Bentley visit Carmelia at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, and Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Isaac at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
31 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Braxton Berrios, Duke Dawson, and Ja'Whaun Bentley visit Isaac at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies Braxton Berrios visits Isaac at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
32 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies Braxton Berrios visits Isaac at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies Braxton Berrios fist bumps Emma at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
33 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies Braxton Berrios fist bumps Emma at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Ralph Webb, Shane Wimann, A.J. Moore, and Corey Bojorquez visit Wilfredo at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
34 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Ralph Webb, Shane Wimann, A.J. Moore, and Corey Bojorquez visit Wilfredo at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Shane Wimann, A.J. Moore, Corey Bojorquez, and Ralph Webb visit Evan and Dad at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
35 / 37

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: New England Patriot's rookies (L to R) Shane Wimann, A.J. Moore, Corey Bojorquez, and Ralph Webb visit Evan and Dad at Boston Children's Hospital June 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Darren McCollester/2018 Getty Images
062018-RHV_EJA208-watermarked
36 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
062018-RHV_EJA321-watermarked
37 / 37
Photo by Eric J. Adler
