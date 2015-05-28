Patriots rookies meet the media at Gillette Stadium

(On the difference between college and the NFL)

"Obviously it's going to be the speed of the game. That's why I'm here and I'm just trying to condition right, trying to work hard, trying to get into the playbook and do things that will allow me to make that transition to the NFL."

(On if there have been any surprises so far)

"I wouldn't say there are any surprises. I'm just a guy that's got his head down and [is] coming to work. I don't look at things as a surprise. It just is what it is. I just take it for what it is and go to work."

(On head coach Bill Belichick)

"He's just the type of guy that expects a lot of his players. He's going to hold his players [accountable]. He just said he's got it on the door, come in and do your job when you come in here. He'll hold you to that standard and it's up to the players to reach it."

(On his relationship with the other rookies)

"Obviously coming in, your rookie class you're going to get to know them first. You've got meetings with them, you work out with them, you do a lot with them; live with them. You're going to get to know those guys. I would say we've got a little bit of a bond."

(On playing for the Patriots)

"It's an honor to play the game I love. It's always been a dream of mine. To come here and to play for this organization, a winning organization, is quite the honor. I'm just, like you said, coming in here trying to get better and work hard."