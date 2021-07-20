Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

Perkins, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 96th overall selection out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 253-pounder played in 33 career games with 25 starts and finished his college career with 99 total tackles, 16 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned three Big 12 championship rings and was part of two College Football Playoff squads in his three seasons at Oklahoma.