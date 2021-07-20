Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 20, 2021 at 05:33 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Perkins, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 96th overall selection out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 253-pounder played in 33 career games with 25 starts and finished his college career with 99 total tackles, 16 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned three Big 12 championship rings and was part of two College Football Playoff squads in his three seasons at Oklahoma.

Ronnie Perkins

LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 247 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

