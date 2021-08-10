Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 10, 2021 at 06:15 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney.

Gant, 24, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall on May 2, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. He was released by New England on July 26, 2020.

Gaffney, 30, was signed by New England on May 21, 2021. He spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons on injured reserve with the Patriots and part of the 2016 season on New England's practice squad. Gaffney was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The 6-foot, 220-pounder was released by Carolina during training camp and claimed off waivers and awarded to the New England Patriots on July 28, 2014. He was elevated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 29, 2016 and was inactive for that week's game before being released on Nov. 10 and re-joining the practice squad. Gaffney was released by New England on March 20, 2017. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars during training camp in 2017 and spent the season on injured reserve. Gaffney then played minor league baseball in 2018 while in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system. He re-joined the NFL by signing with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Dec. 22, 2020 and was released on Jan. 4, 2021.

