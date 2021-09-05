Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

Ekuale, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021. Overall, he has played in 16 NFL games and has registered 17 total tackles and one sack.