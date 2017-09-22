Patriots Sign DL Geneo Grissom to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Vincent Valentine on Injured Reserve; Sign WR Riley McCarron to Practice Squad

Grissom, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (97th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder has appeared in 25 games as a reserve over two seasons and registered six tackles on defense and five special teams tackles. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 15. Grissom played in 11 games and all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 2 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3.