Patriots sign DL Gerard Warren

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of DL Gerard Warren, a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2001-04), Denver Broncos (2005-06) and Oakland Raiders (2007-09). Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Warren, 6-4, 330 pounds, was originally selected by Cleveland with the third pick in the first round of the 2001 draft out of Florida. After four seasons with the Browns, he was traded to Denver and played two seasons with the Broncos (2005-06) before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, where he played from 2007 through 2009. During his NFL career, he has played in 135 games with 127 starts and has registered 229 total tackles, 32.0 sacks, 18 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.