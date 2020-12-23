Patriots Sign DL Isaiah Mack to Practice Squad; Release TE Paul Quessenberry from Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Mack was released from the 53-man roster on Dec. 19. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.

Mack, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 10, 2019, out of Chattanooga. The 6-foot-1, 299-pounder was claimed off waivers from Tennessee and awarded to New England on Nov. 3, 2020. He played in two games as a reserve for the Patriots and made one tackle. Overall, Mack has played in 21 regular season games and totaled 11 tackles, 1½ sacks and one fumble recovery.