Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Dec 23 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Patriots Sign DL Isaiah Mack to Practice Squad; Release TE Paul Quessenberry from Practice Squad

Dec 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions - Multiple Players 2020 (use this)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Mack was released from the 53-man roster on Dec. 19. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.

Mack, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 10, 2019, out of Chattanooga. The 6-foot-1, 299-pounder was claimed off waivers from Tennessee and awarded to New England on Nov. 3, 2020. He played in two games as a reserve for the Patriots and made one tackle. Overall, Mack has played in 21 regular season games and totaled 11 tackles, 1½ sacks and one fumble recovery.

Quessenberry, 28, originally signed with the Patriots on Aug. 22, 2020, after serving five years in the Marine Corps. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released on Sept. 4, and has had three stints on the New England practice squad this season.

Related Content

news

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Earl Watford to the practice squad and have released defensive back Dayan Lake from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jack Cichy to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Patriots announced today that they have activated tight end Devin Asiasi to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Ryan Izzo on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they released LB Jack Cichy. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today a series of roster transactions
news

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Jack Cichy off waivers from Tampa Bay. 
news

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad [Standard Elevations] and restored OL Justin Herron to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also announced that they have placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis and OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve and placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. . In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/23

'Tis the season: How Patriots players gave back this holiday season 

Patriots Sign DL Isaiah Mack to Practice Squad; Release TE Paul Quessenberry from Practice Squad

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots News Blitz 12/23: Slater a 'special' player

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/22

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Patriots News Blitz 12/22: Newton or Stidham?

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/21

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 12/21: Pats playoff hopes dashed

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 12/20

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Advertising