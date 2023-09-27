Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

Jones, 24, originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie agent out of Colorado State on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, began his rookie campaign on the Arizona practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December. Overall, he played in four games last season for the Cardinals as a reserve and finished with six total tackles. Jones was released by Arizona on May 15, 2023 and claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 16, 2023. He was released by Pittsburgh on Aug. 28, 2023.