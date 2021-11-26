Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

Scott, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018 out of Frostburg State. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder spent part of the 2018 season on the San Francisco and Denver practice squads before being signed to the Cincinnati 53-man roster, where he played in six games and registered four total tackles. Scott spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Bengals. He signed with Buffalo right before training camp in 2020 but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Scott was signed to the Las Vegas practice squad on Dec. 14, 2020 for the final three weeks of the season. He spent time on the Las Vegas and Tennessee practice squads this season. Scott was released by the Tennessee on Nov. 23, 2021.