Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.

Jan 12, 2023 at 04:45 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.

Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar, but was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot, 170-pounder spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020 and then with Montreal (2021-22) and Hamilton of the Canadian Football League. Overall, he has played in 23 CFL games and accumulated 58 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 special teams tackles.

Related Content

news

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

The Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.

news

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts.

news

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

news

Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve and signed LS Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE Scotty Washington to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Terez Hall to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate DL Christian Barmore to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Isaiah Wynn on Injured Reserve; Elevate LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that DL Christian Barmore was activated to the 53-man roster. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they made two practice squad transactions, signing free agent LS Tucker Addington and releasing OL Hunter Thedford.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

NFL Network's Top 10 Patriots plays from 2022 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL season.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-35 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Matt Judon's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising