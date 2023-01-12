Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar, but was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot, 170-pounder spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020 and then with Montreal (2021-22) and Hamilton of the Canadian Football League. Overall, he has played in 23 CFL games and accumulated 58 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 special teams tackles.