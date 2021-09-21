Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. In addition, the Patriots signed C Drake Jackson to the practice squad.
Folk, 36, was released on the final cut-down this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots (2019-20). Folk has been successful on all seven of his field goal attempts in 2021. Folk set the team record with 33 consecutive field goals after connecting on field goals of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards on Sunday against the Jets. He passed Stephen Gostkowski, who connected on 31 straight field goals. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since.
Jackson, 23, was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 14, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 298-pounder was released by Detroit on Aug. 8, and claimed off waivers by Houston. He was released by Houston on Aug. 24. Jackson played in 47 games with 44 consecutive starts at center for Kentucky.