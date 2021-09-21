Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

Folk, 36, was released on the final cut-down this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots (2019-20). Folk has been successful on all seven of his field goal attempts in 2021. Folk set the team record with 33 consecutive field goals after connecting on field goals of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards on Sunday against the Jets. He passed Stephen Gostkowski, who connected on 31 straight field goals. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since.