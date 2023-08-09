Patriots sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Joe Giles-Harris. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Giles-Harris, 26, has spent time with Jacksonville (2019-20) and Buffalo (2021-22) on the practice squad and active roster. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Duke on April 28, 2019. After two seasons rotating between the 53-man roster and the practice squad with Jacksonville, Giles-Harris was signed by Buffalo on Aug. 31, 2021 after being released by Jacksonville on May 16, 2021.