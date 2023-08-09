Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

Patriots announced they have signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Joe Giles-Harris. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Giles-Harris, 26, has spent time with Jacksonville (2019-20) and Buffalo (2021-22) on the practice squad and active roster. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Duke on April 28, 2019. After two seasons rotating between the 53-man roster and the practice squad with Jacksonville, Giles-Harris was signed by Buffalo on Aug. 31, 2021 after being released by Jacksonville on May 16, 2021.

   He has played in 17 regular season games with three starts and has 18 total tackles and one sack. Last season, Giles-Harris spent the majority of the season on the Buffalo practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one game, seeing action vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 9 and finishing with one solo special teams tackle. He was released by Buffalo on Jan. 17, 2023.

