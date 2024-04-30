Patriots Sign LB Oshane Ximines

Follow along with New England Patriots 2024 third overall draft pick Drake Maye as he hears his name get called on the NFL stage in Detroit. He meets Patriots fans, staff and influencers while he makes his way to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to be with his new team. See him take in the New England locker room, checkout his jersey talk to head coach Jerod Mayo and meet Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft before going out on the field to speak with the media for the first time in-person.