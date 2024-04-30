Patriots Sign LB Oshane Ximines

 Skip to main content
ESPN's Field Yates discusses Patriots Draft Class | Patriots Unfiltered

Rhamondre Stevenson 4/30: "It's time for us to rock now"

Patriots Unfiltered: 2024 NFL Draft Recap, ESPN's Field Yates on the Patriots Draft Class, Christian Barmore Extension

Joshua Uche 4/30: "There is no place I would rather be"

Patriots Catch-22: Recapping the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL Notes: Pats Go On the Offensive

Patriots Mailbag: Maye excitement, OL questions and more

Film Review: Analyzing Fourth-Round WR Javon Baker's Fit in the Patriots Offense

Drake Maye's First Days as a New England Patriot 

Draft Analysis: Recapping the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots Release OL Conor McDermott

Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

Film Review: Analyzing Second-Round WR Ja'Lynn Polk's Fit in the Patriots Offense

Patriots players attend Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi in town

Report: Patriots Ink Barmore to Four-Year Extension

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Jerod Mayo: "I'm excited about the players that we have"

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

 The Patriots announced they have signed LB Oshane Ximines.

Apr 30, 2024 at 04:29 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2024-Transaction-16x9 with GEICO (use this one)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Oshane Ximines (pronounced – ZIM-en-ess). Terms of the contract were not announced.

Oshane Ximines, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the New York Giants after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (95th overall) out of Old Dominion. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder, has played in 48 regular season games with nine starts and has registered 69 total tackles, 6 ½ sack, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. In addition, he has played in two postseason games but did not register any statistics in those games. Last season, Ximines spent most of the season on the practice squad but was elevated and played in three games, finishing with 4 total tackles.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release OL Conor McDermott

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Conor McDermott.
news

Transcripts: Marcellas Dial Draft Press Conference 

Read the full transcript from Marcellas Dial's press conference on Saturday, April 27, 2024. 
news

Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Mitchell Wilcox. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed S Kyle Dugger.
news

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne and signed S Jaylinn Hawkins as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR K.J. Osborn as an unrestricted free agent from the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Patriots Announce Four Signings

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Commanders, re-signed LB Anfernee Jennings, G Nick Leverett as a free agent and DT Armon Watts as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have signed four unrestricted free agents. Signed today were RB Antonio Gibson, TE Austin Hooper, OL Mike Onwenu and LB Sione Takitaki.
news

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

The Patriots announced today that they have traded QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 draft choice.
news

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

The Patriots announced today that they have released LB Chris Board and WR DeVante Paker.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have officially extended TE Hunter Henry, WR Jalen Reagor, LB Josh Uche and re-signed CB Alex Austin.
