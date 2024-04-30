Patriots Sign LB Oshane Ximines

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Oshane Ximines (pronounced – ZIM-en-ess). Terms of the contract were not announced.
Oshane Ximines, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the New York Giants after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (95th overall) out of Old Dominion. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder, has played in 48 regular season games with nine starts and has registered 69 total tackles, 6 ½ sack, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. In addition, he has played in two postseason games but did not register any statistics in those games. Last season, Ximines spent most of the season on the practice squad but was elevated and played in three games, finishing with 4 total tackles.