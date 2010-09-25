Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign LB Shawn Crable to 53-man roster

Patriots announced today that LB Shawn Crable has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Sep 25, 2010 at 10:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that LB Shawn Crablehas been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. New England had an open position on the 53-man roster following RB Kevin Faulk being placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Crable, 6-5, 250 pounds, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was inactive for the first eight game of the 2008 season before finishing the year on injured reserve. He was injured during the preseason last year and spent the season on injured reserve. Crable was released by New England on July 28, 2010 and signed to the practice squad on September 6.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

