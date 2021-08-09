Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

Aug 09, 2021 at 06:44 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah). Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. On July 28, 2021.

Khoury, 29, was signed by Baltimore on March 17, 2021 and released on May 18, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder, played college football at Carnegie Mellon and played as a defensive end/long snapper for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2019 before the league's operations came to an end due to the pandemic. Khoury became Carnegie Mellon's all-time leader in sacks with 29 ½, including 12 ½ sacks as a senior.

Dolegala, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad in 2020. He was originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16. After being released on Nov. 12, he re-joined the practice squad on Nov. 16. Dolegala was released by the Patriots on April 30, 2021. He was signed by Green Bay on June 10, 2021 and released on July 27, 2021. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. In 2019 with the Bengals, he was listed among the team's inactives for 15 games and was active, but did not play, in one game. He was released by Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2020.

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Cassh Maluia. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that QB Jake Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have released wide receiver Devin Smith.
news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
news

Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. 
news

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The Patriots announced today that they have signed wide receiver Devin Ross.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Patriots Set to Welcome Fans Back to Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/9

Alaskan Patriots makes trek to Gillette Stadium for training camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin Asiasi 8/9: 'I just put my trust in those guys, I focus on coming in and getting the work in'

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Matt LaCosse 8/9: 'Guys are great, working hard. Everyone is working hard day to day, it's exciting'

Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Shaq Mason 8/9: 'Situational football is huge, Coach is huge on it and it's ingrained into us'

Patriots offensive lineman Shaq Mason addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Anfernee Jennings 8/9: 'Taking the necessary approaches leading up to game time'

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Quinn Nordin 8/9: 'I am just focused on getting better and taking everything one day at a time'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 8/9: 'I'm just trying to improve everyday'

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Monday, August 9, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising