Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah). Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. On July 28, 2021.
Khoury, 29, was signed by Baltimore on March 17, 2021 and released on May 18, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder, played college football at Carnegie Mellon and played as a defensive end/long snapper for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2019 before the league's operations came to an end due to the pandemic. Khoury became Carnegie Mellon's all-time leader in sacks with 29 ½, including 12 ½ sacks as a senior.
Dolegala, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad in 2020. He was originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16. After being released on Nov. 12, he re-joined the practice squad on Nov. 16. Dolegala was released by the Patriots on April 30, 2021. He was signed by Green Bay on June 10, 2021 and released on July 27, 2021. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. In 2019 with the Bengals, he was listed among the team's inactives for 15 games and was active, but did not play, in one game. He was released by Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2020.