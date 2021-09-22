Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

Eldrenkamp, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Rams on May 1, 2017, out of Washington. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has spent time on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Indianapolis Colts (2019-20). He was signed by New England on Jan. 8, 2019 and released on May 21, 2019. Last season, Eldrenkamp spent the majority of the season on the Colts practice squad. He appeared in two games as a reserve after being elevated from the practice squad. Eldrenkamp was released by Indianapolis on Aug. 31, 2021.