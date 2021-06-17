Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.

Prince, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 13, 2018 out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder spent the entire 2018 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and the entire 2019 season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He was released by Baltimore on July 27, 2020 before spending part of last season on the Ravens practice squad.

Aguayo, 27, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (59th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder played all 16 games for Tampa Bay his rookie season and successfully converted 22-of-31 field-goal attempts (71.0%) and went 32-of-34 in extra points (94.1%). Aguayo was released by Tampa Bay on Aug. 12, 2017, and had a short stint with the Chicago Bears before being released on Sept. 2, 2017. He spent part of the 2017 regular season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2018 offseason before being released on Sept. 1, 2018. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 26, 2020.