Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 17 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

Jun 17, 2021 at 05:42 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.

Prince, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 13, 2018 out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder spent the entire 2018 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and the entire 2019 season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He was released by Baltimore on July 27, 2020 before spending part of last season on the Ravens practice squad.

Aguayo, 27, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (59th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder played all 16 games for Tampa Bay his rookie season and successfully converted 22-of-31 field-goal attempts (71.0%) and went 32-of-34 in extra points (94.1%). Aguayo was released by Tampa Bay on Aug. 12, 2017, and had a short stint with the Chicago Bears before being released on Sept. 2, 2017. He spent part of the 2017 regular season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2018 offseason before being released on Sept. 1, 2018. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 26, 2020.

Farnsworth, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019, out of Nevada. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder was released by Miami at the end of training camp and was signed to a future contract by the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2019. He was released by the Broncos on Aug. 27, 2020. Farnsworth appeared in 25 games during his collegiate career at Nevada and was given the Captain's Award by the team at the end of his senior year. He was signed by New England on May 20, 2021.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Ernie Adams gets a tribute during final practice

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Newton finishes with a flourish

Rookie defenders impress as they look to carve out roles

Patriots give stalwart staffer Adams a warm send-off

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mini Camp Day 3 Breakdown

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots 3rd and final day of Minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Delve into the life of Ernie Adams, The New England Patriots Football Research Director, in this behind the scenes feature.

Ernie Adams 6/16: 'Hopefully I made some positive contribution'

Patriots Football Research Director Ernie Adams addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Brandon Bolden and his grandfather

We talk with Brandon Bolden and his grandfather, who inspired Bolden to play football. This video originally aired in 2013.

Ronnie Perkins 6/16: 'Gotta make the extra effort'

Patriots defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Trent Brown 6/16: 'Continue to put the work in'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising