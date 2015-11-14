Patriots sign OL Chris Barker to 53-man roster; Sign DB Dewey McDonald to practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Chris Barker to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Dewey McDonald to the practice squad. McDonald was released from the 53-man roster on Thursday.

Barker, 25, has had two stints so far in 2015 on the New England practice squad. He originally joined the Patriots when he was claimed off waivers from Miami on Sept. 1, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Miami out of Nevada on May 3, 2013. He played in four games as a rookie in 2013 with the Patriots. Last season, he spent the majority of the year on the New England practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for a two-game stint in October. He saw action in one game and was inactive for one game.