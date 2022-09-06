Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

Ferentz, 33, was released by New England on August 30, 2022 and signed to the practice squad on August 31. Ferentz has accrued six seasons of NFL experience over the past eight years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-21). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz originally signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He started last season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for three straight games and then was signed to the 53-man roster before finishing the year on the practice squad. Ferentz played in three games with two starts in 2021.

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder went to training camp this past summer with the Jaguars but was released on August 29. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) of Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Treadwell has played in 70 regular season games with 26 starts and has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. In addition, he has played in three postseason games with no statistics.

