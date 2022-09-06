Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

Ferentz, 33, was released by New England on August 30, 2022 and signed to the practice squad on August 31. Ferentz has accrued six seasons of NFL experience over the past eight years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-21). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz originally signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He started last season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for three straight games and then was signed to the 53-man roster before finishing the year on the practice squad. Ferentz played in three games with two starts in 2021.