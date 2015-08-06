Patriots sign OL Mark Asper, TE Mason Brodine; Release OL Harland Gunn

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 06, 2015 at 07:24 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Mark Asper and TE Mason Brodine. Terms of the contracts were not announced. 

In addition, the Patriots released OL Harland Gunn. 

Asper, 29, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder, was released by Buffalo following training camp in 2012 and was claimed off waivers by Minnesota. Asper was inactive for the first 14 games of the 2012 season with the Vikings before being released and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. He played in one game for the Jaguars, mainly on special teams. After being released by Jacksonville on Aug. 25, 2013, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, 2013, and he played in six games for the Bills that season. Asper was released by Buffalo at the end of training camp in 2014 and spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in 2014. 

Brodine, 27, originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska-Kearny on July 31, 2011. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder, was released by Oakland at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster by Oakland on Dec. 18 and played in two games. Brodine was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp in 2012 and was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Rams. He spent the 2012 and the 2013 seasons on the St. Louis practice squad. Brodine went to training camp with St. Louis last season but suffered an injury during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve. 

Gunn, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots from Atlanta on Aug. 3, 2015. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Atlanta (2012-14). He was released by Atlanta on Aug. 1, 2015. Gunn originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Miami by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012. After being released by Dallas at the end of training camp, Gunn began his rookie season on the New Orleans practice squad. He was signed to the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster from the Saints' practice squad on Nov. 20, 2012, but was inactive for the final six games of the season and both postseason games. Over the last two seasons with the Falcons, Gunn has played in 13 games with one start. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

