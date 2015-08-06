Patriots sign OL Mark Asper, TE Mason Brodine; Release OL Harland Gunn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Mark Asper and TE Mason Brodine. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

In addition, the Patriots released OL Harland Gunn.

Asper, 29, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder, was released by Buffalo following training camp in 2012 and was claimed off waivers by Minnesota. Asper was inactive for the first 14 games of the 2012 season with the Vikings before being released and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. He played in one game for the Jaguars, mainly on special teams. After being released by Jacksonville on Aug. 25, 2013, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, 2013, and he played in six games for the Bills that season. Asper was released by Buffalo at the end of training camp in 2014 and spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Brodine, 27, originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska-Kearny on July 31, 2011. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder, was released by Oakland at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster by Oakland on Dec. 18 and played in two games. Brodine was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp in 2012 and was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Rams. He spent the 2012 and the 2013 seasons on the St. Louis practice squad. Brodine went to training camp with St. Louis last season but suffered an injury during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.