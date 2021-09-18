Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Bower, 26, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven regular season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower began the 2019 season on Minnesota's non-football injury list before being finishing the season on the Patriots practice squad. He started the 2020 season on the New England practice squad, was elevated to the active roster two times and then signed to the 53-man roster in early November. Bower appeared in seven games last season with three starts and finished with 11 total tackles.