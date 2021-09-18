Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 17 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 19 - 10:40 AM

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Sep 18, 2021 at 05:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. Nordin was inactive for the regular season opener vs. Miami last week.

2021_headshots_recropped__0048_Hoyer_Brian_2021

Brian Hoyer

#5 QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 216 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Hoyer, 35, was released by New England on Aug. 31 and was then signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster the day prior to the season opener and dressed but did not play against Miami. He reverted to the practice squad the day after the game. Hoyer originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons and has spent time with Arizona (2012), Pittsburgh (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019), in addition to New England.

2021_headshots_recropped__0071_Bower_Tashawn_2021

Tashawn Bower

#96 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: LSU

Bower, 26, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven regular season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower began the 2019 season on Minnesota's non-football injury list before being finishing the season on the Patriots practice squad. He started the 2020 season on the New England practice squad, was elevated to the active roster two times and then signed to the 53-man roster in early November. Bower appeared in seven games last season with three starts and finished with 11 total tackles.

2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

Folk, 36, was released on the final cut-down this past summer and was signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad the day before the season opener and connected on all three field goals (27, 42, and 33) and one extra point in the opener against Miami. Folk reverted to the practice squad the day after the game. He was re-signed by the Patriots on March 23, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots (2019-20).

Related Content

news

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
news

Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New York Jets Preview, Jakobi Meyers One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Dolphins and previewing the Jets 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Lawrence Guy 9/17: 'We got to go out there and compete on every down'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jakobi Meyers

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

J.C. Jackson on Corey Davis 9/17: 'He's a playmaker'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising