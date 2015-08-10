Patriots sign QB Ryan Lindley; Release veteran QB Matt Flynn

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 10, 2015 at 05:58 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Ryan Lindley. Terms of the contracts were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released veteran QB Matt Flynn. Flynn was signed by the Patriots on June 12, 2015. 

Lindley, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (185th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. After two seasons with Arizona (2012-13), Lindley was released by the Cardinals on Aug. 25, 2014. The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder was then signed by the San Diego Chargers to the practice squad. On Nov. 11, 2014, Lindley was re-signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster from the San Diego practice squad. He has played in nine NFL regular season games and one postseason game and has completed 52-of-89 passes for 752 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. 

Flynn, 30, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Green Bay (2008-11, 2013-14), Seattle (2012), Oakland (2013) and Buffalo (2013). The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (209th overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft by Green Bay out of Louisiana State. He has played in 51 NFL games with seven starts and has completed 219-of-357 passes for 2,541 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Flynn made his first NFL start in a Sunday Night Football game against New England on Dec. 19, 2010, at Gillette Stadium, completing 24-of-37 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

After serving as Green Bay's backup quarterback from 2008 through 2011, Flynn was signed by Seattle as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2012. He was traded by Seattle to Oakland on April 1, 2013, and spent the first five weeks of the year with the Raiders before being released on Oct. 7, 2013. Flynn was signed by Buffalo on Oct. 14, 2013 and was with the Bills for three games before being released on Nov. 4, 2013. He was re-signed by Green Bay on Nov. 12, 2013. Last season, Flynn played in seven games for the Packers and completed 8-of-16 passes for 66 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. 

