Patriots sign RB Chris Taylor

Taylor entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of Indiana in 2006. He has seen action in seven NFL games and has accumulated 160 rushing yards with one touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards. Taylor spent most of his rookie year on the Houston practice squad before joining the 53-man roster in December and seeing action in four games. He had a breakout game in the 2006 season-finale against Cleveland when he gained 99 yards on 20 rushing attempts, including a five-yard touchdown run. Taylor missed all of the 2007 season with a knee injury. He returned to action in 2008 and played in the first six games of the 2008 season before suffering an injury that forced him to the injured reserve list.