NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Patriots sign RB Chris Taylor

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of RB Chris Taylor. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

May 10, 2010 at 09:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots announced today the signing of RB Chris Taylor. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Taylor, 6-0, 224 pounds, was originally signed by New England on Aug. 17, 2009 but spent the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Taylor entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of Indiana in 2006. He has seen action in seven NFL games and has accumulated 160 rushing yards with one touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards. Taylor spent most of his rookie year on the Houston practice squad before joining the 53-man roster in December and seeing action in four games. He had a breakout game in the 2006 season-finale against Cleveland when he gained 99 yards on 20 rushing attempts, including a five-yard touchdown run. Taylor missed all of the 2007 season with a knee injury. He returned to action in 2008 and played in the first six games of the 2008 season before suffering an injury that forced him to the injured reserve list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

