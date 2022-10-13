Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass . – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad. Humphrey was released by the Patriots from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Harris , 21, was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (183rd overall) out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder was released by New England on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. Harris finished his three-year college career with 1,976 yard and 18th on the school's all-time list.

Humphrey, 24, began the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13. Humphrey has played in five games with two starts for the Patriots in 2022 and caught two passes for 20 yards. He was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 23 regular season games with eight starts and has accumulated 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.