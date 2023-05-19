Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Tavai, 24, finished his college career in 2022 at San Diego State after four seasons at Hawaii (2018-21) and one at El Camino College (2017). The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder played in 12 games and finished with 38 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and was named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year last season at San Diego State. Tavai played in 25 games with 19 starts during his time in Hawaii and finished with 72 total tackles with four sacks. He is the younger brother of Patriots linebacker, Jahlani Tavai.