Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to future contracts. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Drew Desjarlais to a future contract.
Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale to a Future Contract
The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to future contract.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a future contract
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Arlington Hambright to a future contract.
Patriots sign six players to future contracts
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed six players to future contracts.
Patriots Elevate Four Players to the Active Roster
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated CB De'Vante Bausby, DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots sign defensive back Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have signed DB DJ Daniel and TE Jaylen Smith to the practice squad.
Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Sean Davis, DL Daniel Ekuale and DB D'Angelo Ross to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad.
Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.
Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve
The Patriots announced that they have placed rookie S Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve.
Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster
The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.