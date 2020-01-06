Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 06, 2020
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to future contracts. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.

2021_headshots_recropped__0054_Hall_Terez_2020.

Terez Hall

#59 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Missouri

