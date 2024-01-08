Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts: The Patriots signed DL William Bradley-King, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Azizi Hearn, DL Trysten Hill, WR T.J. Luther, OL Andrew Stueber and RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series of Transactions
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves
The Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers
The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed CB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.
Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that RB Rhamondre Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, TE La'Michael Pettway has been signed to the practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series of Transactions
The Patriots announced today that OL James Ferentz has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and OL Conor McDermott has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, CB Breon Borders and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series of Transactions
The Patriots announced that they have claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed CB J.C. Jackson on the reserve/non-football illness list and signed DB William Hooper and RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.
Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve
The New England Patriots announced that they have placed OL Cole Strange on injured reserve.
Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II
The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Christian Elliss off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, the Patriots released RB Ty Montgomery II.
Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.