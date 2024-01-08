Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.

Jan 08, 2024 at 05:56 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts: The Patriots signed DL William Bradley-King, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Azizi Hearn, DL Trysten Hill, WR T.J. Luther, OL Andrew Stueber and RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Bradley_King

Will Bradley-King

#52 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 254 lbs
  • College: Baylor
Giles-Harris_Joe-Headshot

Joe Giles-Harris

#53 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Duke
Hearn_Azizi

Azizi Hearn

#42 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: UCLA
Hill_Trysten

Trysten Hill

#97 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: UCF
Luther_T.J.-Headshot

T.J. Luther

#82 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: Gardner-Webb
Andrew-Stueber

Andrew Stueber

#64 OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 318 lbs
  • College: Michigan
Vaughn_Keshawn

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

#43 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Vanderbilt

