Patriots sign TE Gronkowski and DL Cunningham

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft choices TE Rob Gronkowskiand DL Jermaine Cunningham. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed. Gronkowski and Cunningham are the ninth and tenth members of New England's 12 2010 draft choices to sign with the team.
Gronkowski, a tight end from Arizona, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 42nd selection overall.
Cunningham, a defensive lineman from Florida, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 53rd selection overall.
Gronkowski, 6-6, 265 pounds, shattered all of Arizona's receiving records for tight ends in just 22 games. In two seasons at Arizona, Gronkowski registered more receptions (75), receiving Yards (1,197) and touchdowns (16) than any other tight end in school history.
Cunningham, 6-3, 260 pounds, was a three-year starter at Florida and finished his college career tied for tenth in school history with 19.5 sacks. He started 38 of 45 games and finished with 152 total tackles, one fumble recovery and five forced fumbles.