Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Mitchell Wilcox. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed TE Mitchell Wilcox. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Wilcox, 27, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder, originally signed with Cincinnati on April 27, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of South Florida. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Jan. 1, 2020. He has played in 48 regular season games with nine starts and has 29 receptions for 211 yards with one touchdown. Wilcox has played in seven postseason games and has added 2 receptions for 29 yards. Last season, Wilcox played in 17 games with four starts for Cincinnati and finished with 9 receptions for 56 yards.

