Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

Nixon, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 242nd overall selection out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder began his college career at Ole Miss (2016-17) before transferring to UCF in 2018. He earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2019 after finishing the season with 49 receptions 830 yards. Last season, he appeared in and started four games and finished with 19 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.