Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

May 11, 2021
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Sherman_William

Will Sherman

OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Sherman, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 197th overall selection out of Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played in 30 career games with 27 starts during his collegiate career. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors from the Associated Press, the Pac-12 coaches, Bay Area News Group and Phil Steele's College Football as junior in 2020.

Nixon_Tre

Tre Nixon

WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: UCF

Nixon, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 242nd overall selection out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder began his college career at Ole Miss (2016-17) before transferring to UCF in 2018. He earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2019 after finishing the season with 49 receptions 830 yards. Last season, he appeared in and started four games and finished with 19 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

