Patriots sign two linemen, cut long snapper

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 8, 2007) -- The New England Patriots signed defensive linemen Rashad Moore and Kenny Smith, both free agents, and released long snapper Tony Case.

Moore played in 13 games and made 11 tackles last season with the New York Jets after sitting out the 2005 season. He spent the 2003 and 2004 seasons with Seattle, which cut him after training camp in 2005. He had started six games as a rookie with the Seahawks.

Smith played four seasons with New Orleans then signed with Oakland in 2005 but spent that season on injured reserve. He was out of football in 2006 then signed with Tampa Bay last March 7 and was released on April 30.

The Patriots had signed Case as a free agent on April 25. He played at Adams State College in Colorado but was out of the NFL the past two years.

AP NEWS

The Associated Press News Service